Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Rape Accused Held for Allegedly Drowning 22-Month-Old Daughter in Jabalpur

The accused, a resident of Bhairav Nagar in Jabalpur, threatened his wife not to reveal how the child died and has been booked for abduction, murder, and causing disappearance of evidence.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rape Accused Held for Allegedly Drowning 22-Month-Old Daughter in Jabalpur
Representative image.

Jabalpur: A man was arrested on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for allegedly killing his 22-month-old daughter in January as she was unwell for a long time, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Singh identified the accused as Sudarshan Valmik (39), a resident of Bhairav Nagar here who was arrested earlier in a rape case, and the victim as Devika.

"Valmik was upset that Devika was unwell for a long time. On the intervening night of January 16-17, he tied a 15 kilogram stone to the toddler's body and threw her in a well.

He, on January 17, lodged a missing person complaint with Tilwara police station," the SP said.

"During the probe, we found some bricks missing from a wall of the house, which aroused suspicion about the child being kidnapped, after which we started questioning Valmik. The child's decomposed body was found in the well on February 26," he said.

Police investigations found Valmik was an accused in a rape case filed earlier in Bhedaghat police station here, he added.

"Valmik believed the child was not his. He also threatened his pregnant wife not to reveal how the child died. He was booked for abduction, murder and causing disappearance of evidence," the official informed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram