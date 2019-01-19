English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rape Accused Night Club Bouncer Kills Woman Before her Court Statement in Gurugram
The victim, who was working at the night club for four years had befriended Kumar, who was employed there as a bouncer
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Gurugram: A bouncer allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old woman Friday morning for not withdrawing a rape case against him, hours before she was to record her statement in court, police said.
According to the victim's mother, Sandeep Kumar had gone to their house early morning and abducted the woman who worked as a dancer at a night club.
She was shot four times by the accused, the police said.
The woman's body was spotted at Khusboo Chowk at the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway by some passersby who informed the police control room.
According to the mother, Kumar was pressuring her to withdraw the rape case against him that she had lodged in March 2017.
"Kumar came to my house at Nathupur early morning and requested to speak to her for few minutes in his car. But he sped away as soon as she sat inside. A few hours later at 6 am, he threatened me over the phone to withdraw the case, saying he would kill her," she alleged.
The woman's mother said the hearing of rape case was scheduled Friday and hence she came from Karnal to Gurgaon to record her statement along with of her daughter in court.
The victim, who was working at the night club for four years had befriended Kumar, who was employed there as a bouncer, the police said.
In March 2017, the victim had alleged that she was raped by Kumar and an FIR was lodged in a women police station. Gurgaon Police arrested the accused and he later got bail from court, they said.
"On the statement of victim's mother, we have registered an FIR against Sandeep in DLF Phase 1 Police Station. The accused, a resident of Tigaon in Faridabad, is at large," said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to the victim's mother, Sandeep Kumar had gone to their house early morning and abducted the woman who worked as a dancer at a night club.
She was shot four times by the accused, the police said.
The woman's body was spotted at Khusboo Chowk at the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway by some passersby who informed the police control room.
According to the mother, Kumar was pressuring her to withdraw the rape case against him that she had lodged in March 2017.
"Kumar came to my house at Nathupur early morning and requested to speak to her for few minutes in his car. But he sped away as soon as she sat inside. A few hours later at 6 am, he threatened me over the phone to withdraw the case, saying he would kill her," she alleged.
The woman's mother said the hearing of rape case was scheduled Friday and hence she came from Karnal to Gurgaon to record her statement along with of her daughter in court.
The victim, who was working at the night club for four years had befriended Kumar, who was employed there as a bouncer, the police said.
In March 2017, the victim had alleged that she was raped by Kumar and an FIR was lodged in a women police station. Gurgaon Police arrested the accused and he later got bail from court, they said.
"On the statement of victim's mother, we have registered an FIR against Sandeep in DLF Phase 1 Police Station. The accused, a resident of Tigaon in Faridabad, is at large," said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Honest Opinion Stinks, But That Doesn't Stop Me to Say It: Sonu Nigam
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- Rakul Preet Singh Gives Befitting Reply to Online Hater Who Slut-shamed Her for Her Outfit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results