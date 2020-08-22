Rape-accused Nithyananda Unveils Currency of 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa' on Ganesh Chaturthi

Self-styled godman Nithyananda, who fled the country last year, on Saturday unveiled the currency of Kailasa, the country he claims to have founded on a small island off the coast of Ecuador. Announcing the launch of the 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he said on his official Facebook account that the bank offered its currency at the feet of Lord Ganesha and Paramashiva.

Nithyananda, who is an accused in a 2010 rape case, had revealed the details of the bank in a video recently and claimed that "everything was legally established" and he was waiting for the auspicious festival to announce all the details, including information about the country's economy and policies.

Nithyanada said a 300 page document had been readied with all details about the economic policies.

"Designing, currency, the economy strategy, how we are going to be doing, internal currency usage and external world currency exchange, everything legally, we signed an MoU with a nation hosting our Reserve Bank and everything is legitimately established" the godman pointed out.

According to Nithyananda, Kailasa, the country he recently founded had entered into an agreement with an unnamed country that will host the new reserve bank.

"Everything is legally and legitimately established, reserve bank of Kailasa, legitimately established with all the structure done based on the Vatican Bank," he observed.

Among the major duties of the bank will be managing the MahaKailasa economy by handling all the donations that pour in from devotees from across the world.

"Each donation in any country belongs to that country's NGO, follows that country's laws. Working with those countries (in an) organised way, using that wealth to do the intended work for which that wealth was intended," said Nithyananada.

In the video the background ambience was changing hues offering no inkling of the self-styled godman's location.

The rape accused spiritual guru was suspected to have fled India in October 2019.

Authorities think he received asylum in an island off the coast of Ecuador in South America in the South Pacific Ocean.

In December 2019, Nithyananda declared he had laid the foundation of his own Hindu country Kailasa.

With inputs from IANS