Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rape Accused takes Poison as Police Reach to Nab Him in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Raghuraj Singh, a resident of Khemlakhedi village in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, was wanted in a rape case and a POCSO court had issue warrants against him.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rape Accused takes Poison as Police Reach to Nab Him in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Representative image.

Kota: A 25-year-old man accused of raping a minor consumed a poisonous substance as police reached to nab him at Jhalawar's Borkeheji village on Sunday, police said.

He was hiding at his brother-in-law's house at the time of the incident.

He was rushed to a district hospital where he was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that he was stated to be out of danger.

Raghuraj Singh, a resident of Khemlakhedi village in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, was wanted in a rape case and a POCSO court had issue warrants against him, said Sunel police station Jitendra Singh Shekhwat.

As the rape accused came to know that police had reached the village to nab him, he consumed some poisonous substance and surrendered, the SHO said.

The police team came to know about it when he started vomiting, the SHO said.

He was given medical treatment and was stated to be out of danger, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram