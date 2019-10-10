Take the pledge to vote

Rape Accused Trying to Flee to Malaysia Nabbed at IGI Airport in Delhi

Officials said that CISF received a tip-off that Saini, involved in a rape case registered at the Nihal Vihar police station, is likely to fly abroad to evade his arrest.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A rape accused trying to flee to Malaysia to evade his arrest was apprehended at Delhi airport, CISF officials said on Thursday.

Amit Saini, aged about 30, was scheduled to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur by a Malaysia Airlines flight late on Wednesday night, they said.

The CISF received a tip-off that Saini, involved in a rape case registered at the Nihal Vihar police station, is likely to fly abroad to evade his arrest, the officials said.

Immediately, all the CISF personnel of IGI Airport were briefed, surveillance and intelligence team coordinated with different stakeholders and shared the accused's description.

The officials checked all the manifests available for the Malaysia-bound flights and carried out a thorough search in departure, forecourt area.

At night, a passenger with the description shared by the Delhi Police was zeroed in near the check-in area of Terminal-3.

On enquiry, it was established that he was the accused the Delhi Police was looking for. A team of the Delhi Police identified him, the officials said. Saini was handed over to police for further legal action.

