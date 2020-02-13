Take the pledge to vote

Rape Accused Who Shot Dead Victim's Father in UP's Firozabad Arrested

At the time of the encounter, accused Achaman Upadhaya was accompanied by two of his associates, one of whom was arrested while the other managed to escape.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
Rape Accused Who Shot Dead Victim's Father in UP's Firozabad Arrested
Firozabad: A man accused of killing the father of a rape victim here has been arrested, police said late on Wednesday night.

Superintendent of Police (city) Prabal Pratap Singh on Wednesday said, "Achaman Upadhaya, who was accused of killing the father of a rape victim has been arrested following an encounter. The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on the accused."

At the time of the encounter, Upadhaya was accompanied by two of his associates, one of whom was arrested while the other managed to escape, police said, adding that a police jawan too sustained bullet injury.

The 50-year-old father of the rape victim was shot dead on Monday night in New Tilak Nagar area of Firozabad.

The family alleged that the accused in the rape case was responsible for the killing. Following the incident, three policemen were suspended for laxity, the SSP said.

The victim's daughter was raped six months ago and Upadhaya was made the accused in the case, SSP Sachin Patel had said on Tuesday.

