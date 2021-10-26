Rape Attempt on Student in Kerala, Police Intensifies Search for Accused

A day after a man attempted to rape a 21-year-old student at Kondotty here, police on Tuesday said it has intensified efforts to nab him. Speaking to the media, Malappuram SP Sujith Das said the investigation was progressing fast with the aid of the cyber cell and dog squad. "The priority is to nab the criminal. The Kondotty SHO is investigating the crime under the supervision of the Kondotty DySP," he said.

A Kondotty police official said the accused had caught her on her way to college at Kottookara near Kondotty and dragged her to a nearby paddy field in an attempt to rape the victim. He hit her with a stone and tied her arms when she tried to break free from his clutches, but she still managed to escape to the safety of a nearby house, the victim had told the police. The woman, in whose house the victim took refuge, told reporters that the girl's hands were tied and she had injuries on her face.

The victim also appeared scared and was half nude and was rushed to the Kozhikode medical college, the woman said. The victim was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, police said and added that an FIR has been lodged against the accused for attempted murder and attempted rape. The victim has said she can identify the accused whom she described as a fair and fat man with no beard or mustache, police said and added that he had also left his slippers at the spot while trying to flee the scene after she escaped.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.