Rape Case Filed Against Another Orthodox Kerala Church Priest Binu George

A rape case against a priest belonging to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has been filed in Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district of Kerala.The complainant, a 39-year-old married woman, has alleged that the priest Binu George had called her to his office for some discussion and then sexually abused her. According to her, the incident happened in the beginning of 2014."He called the victim to his office saying that he needed to discuss with her about some family matters. However, he raped her in the office. We registered a case of rape against the father," said Circle Inspector K Sadan.According to police, her medical examination was also conducted, but will not be of help as the incident happened in 2014 and she is a married woman.The case will now be inquired by the crime branch of Kerala Police.The case comes just weeks after another married woman accused four priests belonging to different dioceses of the Orthodox church in Kerala for blackmailing her over a ‘confession’ she made in church and sexually assaulting her over the years.The four accused priests are: Fr Abraham Varghese (Sony) and Fr Job Mathew of Niranam Diocese, Fr Johnson V Mathew of Thumpamon Diocese and Fr Jays K George of Delhi.After a complaint from the husband to the church authorities, the accused were suspended from their duties temporarily pending a probe.