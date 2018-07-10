English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rape Case Filed Against Another Orthodox Kerala Church Priest Binu George
The complainant, a 39-year-old married woman, has alleged that the priest Binu Georgee had called her to his office for some discussion and then sexually abused her.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Thiruvanathapuram: A rape case against a priest belonging to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has been filed in Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district of Kerala.
The complainant, a 39-year-old married woman, has alleged that the priest Binu George had called her to his office for some discussion and then sexually abused her. According to her, the incident happened in the beginning of 2014.
"He called the victim to his office saying that he needed to discuss with her about some family matters. However, he raped her in the office. We registered a case of rape against the father," said Circle Inspector K Sadan.
According to police, her medical examination was also conducted, but will not be of help as the incident happened in 2014 and she is a married woman.
The case will now be inquired by the crime branch of Kerala Police.
The case comes just weeks after another married woman accused four priests belonging to different dioceses of the Orthodox church in Kerala for blackmailing her over a ‘confession’ she made in church and sexually assaulting her over the years.
The four accused priests are: Fr Abraham Varghese (Sony) and Fr Job Mathew of Niranam Diocese, Fr Johnson V Mathew of Thumpamon Diocese and Fr Jays K George of Delhi.
After a complaint from the husband to the church authorities, the accused were suspended from their duties temporarily pending a probe.
Also Watch
The complainant, a 39-year-old married woman, has alleged that the priest Binu George had called her to his office for some discussion and then sexually abused her. According to her, the incident happened in the beginning of 2014.
"He called the victim to his office saying that he needed to discuss with her about some family matters. However, he raped her in the office. We registered a case of rape against the father," said Circle Inspector K Sadan.
According to police, her medical examination was also conducted, but will not be of help as the incident happened in 2014 and she is a married woman.
The case will now be inquired by the crime branch of Kerala Police.
The case comes just weeks after another married woman accused four priests belonging to different dioceses of the Orthodox church in Kerala for blackmailing her over a ‘confession’ she made in church and sexually assaulting her over the years.
The four accused priests are: Fr Abraham Varghese (Sony) and Fr Job Mathew of Niranam Diocese, Fr Johnson V Mathew of Thumpamon Diocese and Fr Jays K George of Delhi.
After a complaint from the husband to the church authorities, the accused were suspended from their duties temporarily pending a probe.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shehzad to Warne – Cricketers Caught in the Doping Net
- Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
- Shyamoli Sanghi On Being Called Indian Hannah Montana, Need to Experiment With Different Genres And More