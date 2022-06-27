Sonia Gandhi's Personal Secretary PP Madhavan Booked for Rape in Delhi

A case of rape has been registered against Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s personal secretary, PP Madhavan, in Delhi, sources said. The complaint has been filed at Uttam Nagar police station.

As per the information received, the complaint was received by Uttar Nagar police on June 25, following which a case under IPC section 376 (rape) was registered and police are investigating the matter, sources said.

According to the complaint, Madhavan has been accused of raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of marriage and a job. Sources said the woman’s husband — who died in 2020 — used to work as a labourer at the Congress office in Delhi.

(More details are awaited)

