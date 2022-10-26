Rape Convict Ram Rahim Announces New Name for Adopted Daughter Honeypreet; Here’s Why

Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently out on parole, has announced a new name for his adopted daughter Honeypreet, who will now be known as ‘Ruhani didi’.

“Our daughter is called Honeypreet. Since everyone calls her ‘didi’, it causes confusion as everyone is ‘didi’. So we have now named her ‘Ruhani Didi’ and modernised it to make it easy to pronounce as ‘Ruh Di’,” Ram Rahim said, as per ANI.

The 55-year-old Dera chief made the announcement during his speech to the Saad Sangat at the Dera in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpatv on Sunday. Out on a 40-day parole, he is currently staying at Haryana’s Barnawa Ashram.

Ram Rahim also indicated that Honeypreet will continue to be in the same role as before, adding that “may she get more happiness”. He also accused the media of continuing to speculate about the leadership of the sect, including Honeypreet taking over.

“With you, she serves humanity by doing welfare works. She listens to her Papa and her Guru (himself) and then says whatever she has to say, but she does not say anything on her own. But you (media) still feel this or that … So, accept the reality as it is,” he said. “Everyone knows her name is Honeypreet, she is my chief disciple,” he added.

Ram Rahim Singh said that he is, was, and will continue to head the sect, which has a large number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

He has been holding online satsangs for the past several days, which are being attended by scores of his followers, including many BJP leaders from Haryana too.

The dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping his two disciples, had recently come out of Sunaria jail on parole after which he went to the Barnawa ashram.

Ram Rahim was last year also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. He, along with three others, was convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has requested the Haryana government to cancel Ram Rahim’s parole.

“Ram Rahim is a rapist and murderer. He is given life imprisonment by the court, but the Haryana government gives him parole whenever they want. He is organising ‘Satsang’ and the deputy speaker and Mayor are attending these events. I appeal to the Haryana government to take back his parole,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With PTI inputs)

