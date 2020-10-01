Rape Every 16 Minutes, Dowry Death Each Hour: NCRB Data Shows How Unsafe India is for Women

The National Crime Record Bureau's 'Crime in India' 2019 report was released on Tuesday. As the country grapples with the atrocity committed against a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the NCRB data presented a clearer picture of how common crimes against women are in the country.

In a series of graphics depicting the frequency of various forms of crimes against women, News18 reveals how every 16 minutes a woman gets raped in India; every four hours a female gets trafficked; and how every four minutes a woman is subjected to cruelty at the hands of her in-laws.

Here are the grim details:

