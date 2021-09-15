Rape, Murder, Theft Cases Lowest in Uttar Pradesh for the First Times Since 2013, Shows Data

Uttar Pradesh has seen a consistent drop in cases of rape, murder and theft since 2016, a look at official data shows. In 2020, the state recorded the lowest number of cases in each of these crime heads since 2013.

Government data analysed by CNN-News18 also showed that the cases of rape in the state dropped below 3,000 for the first time since 2013. Similarly, cases of theft have dropped below 35,000 for the first time in the last eight years.

According to the ‘Crime in India’ report, UP recorded 3,779 cases of murder, 2,769 cases of rape and 33,250 cases of theft in 2020, all at their lowest since 2013.

While cases related to rape, murder and theft have seen a consistent drop, there are few crime heads that have recorded a drop in 2020, although the drop was not consistent over the years. Cases of ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ were lowest in 2020 since 2016. The state recorded 9,864 such cases in 2020, down from 11,335 reported in 2016 or 12,607 registered in 2017.

Similarly, the cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives dropped in 2020 when compared to 2019, but were higher than the previous few years. The cases of kidnapping and abduction recorded in 2020 were 12,913, lowest since 2016. The cases of kidnapping and abduction have seen a consistent drop since 2018, the data shows.

While the cases under several heads have dropped in the state in 2020, overall, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes have increased over the year — from 2.82 lakh in 2016 to 3.55 lakh in 2020 in Uttar Pradesh. Since 2017, the IPC crimes were more than 3 lakh and the number recorded in 2020 was highest since 2013.

Across India, 66.01 lakh cognisable crimes were registered in 2020. This included 42.54 lakh IPC crimes and 23.46 lakh Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes. The country recorded 14.45 lakh more cases than in 2019.

In 2020, the country remained under complete lockdown between March 25 and May 31 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. During that period, the movement in public space was very limited. As per the report, the cases registered under crimes against women, children and senior citizens, theft, burglary, robbery and dacoity have therefore declined, whereas Covid related enforcement has resulted in an increase of cases registered under ‘disobedience to order duly promulgated by Public Servant; under ‘Other IPC Crimes’; and under ‘Other State Local Acts’.

