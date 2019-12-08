Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rape, POCSO Case Probes Should be Completed in Two Months, Ravi Shankar Prasad to Write to CMs, CJs

Trial of cases pertaining to rape or under POCSO should also be completed within six months, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
Rape, POCSO Case Probes Should be Completed in Two Months, Ravi Shankar Prasad to Write to CMs, CJs
File photo of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Patna: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said he would write to chief ministers and high court chief justices of all the states to complete investigation into cases of rape and those registered under the POCSO Act in two months.

Trial of such cases should also be completed within six months, the Union law and justice minister said.

"I am going to write letters to all the chief ministers urging them to complete the investigation within two months in rape and POCSO cases," Prasad told reporters.

Incidents of rape and crimes against women are unfortunate and highly condemnable, Prasad said.

"I will also write to the chief justices of all the high courts to dispose of expeditiously all cases relating to rape and POCSO pending in the Fast Track Courts," he said.

Prasad's comment came in the backdrop of nation-wide outrage over the alleged rape and murder cases at Hyderabad and Unnao.

whatsapp

