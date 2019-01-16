Rape Victim Commits Suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda District, Police Accused of Inaction

A 35-year-old rape victim allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, a police official said Wednesday. Two policemen have been suspended in connection with the incident which took place on Monday, said Gonda SP R P Singh.The woman's husband has blamed police for inaction in the rape case. "Police didn't conduct a thorough investigation, she did not get justice," the husband said.The woman had accused Shankar Dayal and his brother Shyam Kumar of raping her in February and August last year. Both the accused persons belong to Kernalganj and are absconding, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway​.