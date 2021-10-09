UP: Gang-rape Victim Dies After Consuming Poison Over 'Police Inaction'; SHO Suspended

An alleged gang-rape victim on Saturday died by suicide after consuming poison in front of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh to protest against “police inaction" in the case. Following this incident, an SHO of the concerned police station was suspended by Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh for showing laxity in probe. Three teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

The 54-year-old woman, a resident of a village under the Mehnajpur police station area, was trying for the last many days to get her complaint registered but police failed to take any action in the matter. Disturbed by this, the victim consumed poison after which she was rushed to a local hospital. As her situation deteriorated, she was referred to the district hospital but died while on the way.

The husband of the victim claimed that the woman had dialed the police emergency number on October 5 and said that one named Anil Singh and another man had gang-raped her. The husband of the victim reached the police station to lodge a formal complaint along with the victim and even gave a written complaint. But as per allegations of the victim’s husband, Inspector Chunna S8ngh and Inspector Vinod Kumar made the victim sit in the police station for four hours and kept pressurising the victim for a compromise.

The husband of the victim has also alleged that even after four days of the incident the police case was not registered against the accused and pressure was put on them to compromise.

However, SP Sudhir Kumar Singh has denied the reports that the victim had consumed poison in front of the police station. A case has also been registered against the culprits under sections 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC. Inspector Chunna Singh has been suspended for laxity in the case, he said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government and asked for strict action against the accused. “In Azamgarh, a woman committed suicide in the police station due to the lack of action against the accused of rape - very sad! This incident is a slap on the face of the BJP government which talks about giving justice to the common man in the state by making big claims. Government should take the strictest action against the guilty police officers and accused,” tweeted Akhilesh.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

