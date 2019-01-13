English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rape Victim Forced to Drink Poison While Returning from Tuition in Delhi's Dwarka
A police officer said that the associates of the rape accused might have tried to poison her to stop her from giving testimony in the court. However, it is being verified.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 17-year-old rape victim was allegedly forced to drink poison by two bike-borne men when she was returning home from tuition in Dwarka district's Hastsal area.
In her complaint, the girl alleged that when she was returning home from tuition, two bike-borne men intercepted her way and threatened her of dire consequences if she gave statement against the rape accused in the court. However, when she refused to do so, they allegedly caught hold of her and forced her to drink poison, a senior police officer said.
The accused duo fled the spot after the incident, he said, adding that the incident took place on Thursday evening.
The girl in semi-conscious state went to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in an autorickshaw and she is out of danger, the officer said.
On Friday, she approached the police and a case was registered against the two men in Uttam Nagar police station, he said.
Prima facie it appears that the associates of the rape accused might have tried to poison her to stop her from giving testimony in the court. However, it is being verified, the officer said.
The rape accused recently came out on bail. A case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him at Ranhola police station in 2018, police said. He is being questioned in connection with the incident, they said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the culprits.
In her complaint, the girl alleged that when she was returning home from tuition, two bike-borne men intercepted her way and threatened her of dire consequences if she gave statement against the rape accused in the court. However, when she refused to do so, they allegedly caught hold of her and forced her to drink poison, a senior police officer said.
The accused duo fled the spot after the incident, he said, adding that the incident took place on Thursday evening.
The girl in semi-conscious state went to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in an autorickshaw and she is out of danger, the officer said.
On Friday, she approached the police and a case was registered against the two men in Uttam Nagar police station, he said.
Prima facie it appears that the associates of the rape accused might have tried to poison her to stop her from giving testimony in the court. However, it is being verified, the officer said.
The rape accused recently came out on bail. A case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him at Ranhola police station in 2018, police said. He is being questioned in connection with the incident, they said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the culprits.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atul Kasbekar on Casting Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India: Takes a While to Appreciate His Underplay
- Uri Earns Rs 20 Crore in Two Days; The Accidental Prime Minister Gains Pace, Makes Rs 7.5 Crore
- Babul Supriyo Reacts Sharply on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Likely Ouster from World Cup 2019
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results