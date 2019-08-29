Take the pledge to vote

Rape Victim, Mother Attempts Suicide Infront of Magistrate's Office in Unnao Over Police Inaction

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 29, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Image for representation.
Lucknow: A rape victim and her mother tried to immolate themselves in front of the office of District Magistrate in Unnao after the police inaction on her complaint. The alleged gang rape victim with her family members were protesting against the police for not arresting the culprits.

The victim and her mother were prevented from setting themselves on fire by policemen.

The girl had alleged that she was abducted from her house in Makhi area and was gangraped by three men on 1st July. An FIR was registered in the case, but only one of the three accused were arrested in the case. The girl also alleged that the other accused were threatening her. The victim’s mother added that the girl took the extreme step as the police were not listening to them. The police is merely giving assurance and not doing anything in the case.

Circle Officer Shashipur, Gaurav Tripathi said, “As per the written complaint by the girl, a case under section 376 was registered and three people were named in the case. One accused has been arrested and sent to jail while two others who are absconding will be caught soon.”

Previously, Makhi police station of Unnao was in news for former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was accused by a local girl of gang-rape. The policemen posted at Makhi police station were also suspended for not providing security to the victim. The main accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is in jail while the case has now been transferred to Delhi after the orders from the Supreme Court of India.

