Rape Victim Self-immolation Case: Chargesheet Filed Against BSP MP Atul Rai

The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed chargesheet against Atul Rai, the BSP MP from Ghosi, in connection with the self-immolation case of a rape victim and her accomplice on Tuesday.

The CJM court, taking cognizance of the chargesheet, has summoned the BSP MP. According to the orders of the court, the next hearing is scheduled for January 3.

Atul Rai is currently lodged in the Naini Jail of Prayagraj. The MP was taken into judicial custody through video conferencing on October 29.

A rape victim and her friend, a witness of the case, on August 16, going live on Facebook, had self themselves on fire outside the gates of Supreme Court. The girl and her friend had suffered severe burn injuries. Both were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The case was investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) and based on the investigation report, SSI Dayashankar Dwivedi filed an FIR at Hazratganj police station.

According to the FIR, the SIT has found that the rape victim had lodged an FIR against the Ghosi MP Atul Rai at the Lanka police station in Varanasi.

The SIT alleged that former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur had hatched a criminal conspiracy to save the accused Ghosi MP Atul Rai in the case registered in Varanasi.

According to the FIR, SIT has mentioned that to defame the witnesses and to pressurise the victim, a video was made viral showing images of criminals and in the background a conversation of the victim’s friend with criminals.

The SIT report also states that former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, to provide undue advantage to the Ghosi MP in the case, had lodged a criminal case against the victim and her friend.

According to the FIR lodged by the SSI, the rape victim and her friend committed self-immolation after a fake video and audio went viral.

