Rape Victim, Set Ablaze in Unnao While on Her Way to Court, Dies at Safdarjung Hospital Day After Incident

We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11:40 pm, said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

December 7, 2019
An ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor arrives at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday. (PTI)

Lucknow: The Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze by her alleged rapists in Unnao on Thursday, breathed her last around 11:40pm at Safdarjung Hospital on Friday. The victim had suffered 90% burns and was referred to Delhi after a brief treatment at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

According to information, the condition of the victim deteriorated after 8:30 pm, following which doctors increased medicines. However, she had a cardiac arrest later and breathed her last at 11:40pm.

"Despite our best efforts, she did not survive. Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest around 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11:40 pm," said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Kumar had described her condition "extremely critical". She was put on ventilator and her vitals were very low, he had said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused, out on bail, set on fire the woman a kilometre away from her home, on a deserted road. She was on her way to Raebareli for the hearing in the rape case when the men attacked her. She was reportedly alone at the time of the incident.

She was allegedly raped few months ago and had filed a complaint in March this year, the police said. The woman and one of the prime accused in the case had reportedly married last year against the wishes of their families. The couple separated after the families did not approve of their relationship.

Taking serious note of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to provide medical facilities to the woman. He also asked the district administration and police officials to take stern action against the accused.

Unnao has been in the spotlight after another young woman had accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, when she was 17 years old.

This incident came a week after the charred body of 26-year-old doctor was found near toll booth on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Investigation revealed that the woman was gang-raped by four men, who offered to help repair her punctured two-wheeler, before being burnt.

