Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rape Will Stop if Culprits are Hanged Publicly, Says Rajasthan Minister

Shortly after the Unnao rape victim was burnt, Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal batted for public execution or castration of rapists, a punishment for rape which is prevalent in many countries.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rape Will Stop if Culprits are Hanged Publicly, Says Rajasthan Minister
Representative image.

Jaipur: Amid a country-wide outrage over a spate of rape incidents and the subsequent brutalisation of victims, a Rajasthan minister on Thursday batted for rapists' execution by public hanging.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal said there are countries where the punishment of public execution or castration is given to such offenders.

"Rapes will be stopped if the accused are hanged in public. There are countries where (the provision for) public execution is there, (where) hands are chopped and accused are castrated," Meghwal told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

He said the government makes strict laws and every court, from Munsif courts to the Supreme Court of India, should award death penalty to the rape accused.

Meghwal made the remarks hours after a rape victim was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao by five men, including the alleged rapist, on Thursday morning while she was on her way to the court to attend hearing in the case.

Earlier on Monday night, a girl was shot dead and burnt after being allegedly raped in Kukudha village of Bihar's Buxar district.

A day after the Buxar incident, a charred body of a woman, suspected to be a victim of sexual assault, was found at a secluded spot in Bihar's Samastipur district on Wednesday, making it the second such incident in the state in barely 24 hours.

The two back-to-back, horrific incidents of rape-cum-brutalisation in Bihar occurred barely days after a woman veterinary doctor was raped and murdered last week in Hyderabad by four men in an another horrendous incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com