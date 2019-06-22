Raped And Murdered, 11-Year-Old Girl's Head 'Crushed with Bricks' in Uttar Pradesh
The girl, who was sleeping outside her house, was found missing when her father woke up in the middle of the night.
Representative image.
Unnao: An 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The incident took place on Friday in the Safipur police circle.
"Initially, I thought that she might have gone to nearby fields to go to the toilet. However, when she did not return for long, I along with my family and neighbours launched a search and found my daughter's body lying in an orchard. Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.
The girl's naked body which bore injury marks around her neck and private parts was found later.
Unnao Superintendent of Police MP Verma said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. He said teams had been formed to arrest the accused and the body had been sent for post-mortem.
