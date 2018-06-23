English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Raped and Murdered Latvian Tourist's Partner Moves Kerala HC for CBI Probe
Jordan said that the police was reluctant to dig into the 'underbelly of organised criminal gangs' present in the city’s tourist spots.
Image for representation only.
Thiruvananthapuram: Disgruntled with the police investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a Latvian tourist, her live-in partner Andrew Jordan has moved Kerala High Court requesting a CBI inquiry into the case.
Jordan, an Irish citizen, has accused the state police of discrepancies and undue haste in their probe.
Speaking to the media, Jordan said he would also file a petition before the Ireland High Court seeking intervention and seek the assistance of Ireland External Affairs Minister, the International Court of Justice.
Jordan said that the police was reluctant to dig into the 'underbelly of organised criminal gangs' present in the city’s tourist spots.
"The police claim that the murder happened the same day she went missing. I believe she was kept under captivity for at least a few days before she was killed. There was no explanation for the jacket that was found on her when the body was found. The police never contacted me to identify her undergarments, which was recovered much later," he said.
Jordan further alleged that there was a concerted effort of the administration and the police to deport him, thereby sealing the case.
"Even the memorial event organised for her was hijacked by the tourism department. It became all about their propaganda to tell people what a great job they were doing," alleged Jordan.
The 33-year-old woman, who had come to Kerala seeking ayurvedic treatment for depression, had gone missing from Kovalam on March 14. Her highly decomposed body was found in a mangrove forest near Kovalam on April 21.
The two accused, Umesh and Udayan, lured her with drugs and took her to the mangrove forest. There, they raped her and murdered her by strangulation, said the police.
The police also said that both accused, who have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, have about 18 cases against them relating to drugs and other anti-social activities.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
