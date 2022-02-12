Raped and Strangled, Rajasthan Woman Lay Unconscious for 6 Days Before Rescue

A 35-year-old woman was found lying unconscious in Rajasthan's Nagaur district six days after two men allegedly raped her, attempted to strangle her and then abandoned her near a pond thinking she was dead, police said on Friday. After the woman was found on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Ram Moorthy suspended Deedwana police station SHO and a head constable for inaction, they said.

The woman had gone missing on the night of February 4, and her family had lodged a missing complaint two days later at the Deedwana police station, accusing a man identified as Suresh Meghwal for it, Moorthy said. The SP said when he came to know that neither call detail records were examined nor any physical efforts made to ascertain her movement from February 6 to 9, the circle officer concerned was instructed to initiate a probe, following which Meghwal was detained and interrogated.

During the investigation, Meghwal revealed that he and another man had raped the woman on the night of February 4 and then strangled her, Moorthy said. "The next morning, on Thursday, a police team went to the spot in search of the woman, who was till then considered dead. Luckily, she survived. She was immediately shifted to a hospital and from there, taken to Jaipur where one inspector has been deputed to look after the arrangement of her treatment," he said.

The SP said the Deedwana SHO and a head constable were suspended. "A criminal case of abduction and attempt to murder with sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against both the accused on Thursday. Today (Friday), based on the woman's medical report, the IPC section for gang rape was also included. Both the accused were placed under arrest," he added.

He said the condition of the woman is stable.

