Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Raped by Father with Mother's Consent, Woman Manages to Save Sister from Similar Fate

The complainant said that their two brothers and some of their relatives knew about the actions of her father but no one opposed it. Recently, their father became more aggressive and even started writing them sexually explicit letters.

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Raped by Father with Mother's Consent, Woman Manages to Save Sister from Similar Fate
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by her father for over a decade with her mother's "active consent" who even gave her contraceptives.

The girl, who lives in Chinhat on the outskirts of Lucknow, told the police that she had reconciled to her fate, but when her father started sexually abusing her younger sister; she mustered courage and approached the police.

The 44-year-old accused father has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on charges of raping and sexually abusing his two daughters. He is absconding and the mother, 42, has been arrested for abetting the crime.

The two survivors have recorded their statements before a magistrate.

The elder daughter approached an NGO who, with the help of the police, rescued the girls from their home. The elder daughter is living in her home while the younger sister, a minor, has been sent to a shelter home.

SHO Chinhat, Sachin Singh, said the father had been booked for rape, causing miscarriage without a woman's consent and criminal intimidation, and also under the POCSO Act 8

Archana Singh, in charge of the NGO Asha Jyoti Kendra, said the survivor told her that she was being raped since the tender age of six.

"Her mother knew about it all along and used to give her contraceptives and medicines to abort pregnancies. She told me that she had accepted the torture as her destiny but could not tolerate it when her father started molesting her younger sister," she said.

She further said that recently, their father became more aggressive and even started writing them sexually explicit letters.

"The complainant said that their two brothers (aged 18 and 8 years), the tenant in their house and some of their relatives knew about the actions of her father but no one opposed it."

"Finally, she mustered enough courage and narrated everything to her principal, who then asked her to contact our NGO," Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram