‘Raped by Headmaster’: Class 10 Girl Leaves Note After Hanging Self in School
The head master of the government-run residential school at Sikhpalli was arrested on Saturday on the basis of a note found in a notebook of the deceased.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Malkangiri (Odisha): The class 10 girl whose body was found on Thursday night inside her school in the district allegedly committed suicide after being sexually assaulted by the headmaster, the police said.
The head master of the government-run residential school at Sikhpalli was arrested on Saturday on the basis of a note found in a notebook of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.
Her note accused the headmaster of being involved in sexual assault of minor girls in the school.
During investigation into the 14-year-old student's death, one more minor girl of the school told the police that she too was sexually assaulted by the headmaster, Meena said.
The headmaster was booked under various sections including 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The girl was found lying in a pool of blood in the computer room of the school on Thursday night.
She was rushed to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.
The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of her death was an incised wound on the left wrist, the SP said.
Her family members alleged that the headmaster raped and killed her.
The police registered two cases - one for the deceased girl and another for the one who also accused the headmaster of sexually assaulting her.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
