English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raped Dalit Girl Goes to SP's Office in Madhya Pradesh With Foetus Wrapped in Bag
The police have filed a case against three locals under charges of rape, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, forced abortion and culpable homicide of an unborn child, among others. No arrests had been made till Thursday afternoon.
Representative image. (News18 Creatives)
Satna: A Dalit girl who was allegedly raped for several months landed up at Superintendent of Police’s office in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday with a six-month-old foetus wrapped in a plastic bag.
The police have filed a case against three locals under charges of rape, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, forced abortion and culpable homicide of an unborn child, among others. No arrests had been made till Thursday afternoon.
Talking to the media, the girl said she stepped out of her home to attend nature’s call when she was abducted and taken to a secluded location. There, she was repeatedly raped by her captors.
The victim’s family alleges that the accused assaulted the victim six months after the incident as well. "Two women, belonging to the families of two of the accused, also helped them in the crime," a member of the victim’s family said.
The accused’s family allegedly promised to the girl that they would get her married to Niraj and asked them not to report the matter to the police. The accused and his family later backed out of their promise, the girl’s family said.
The girl’s family got to know of the pregnancy after she complained of stomach ache. On April 3, the victim was being taken to a hospital in Satna by her mother when they were waylaid by Niraj and his accomplices. The accused then took the mother and daughter to a local nurse where the six-month-old foetus was aborted.
The duo was only allowed to leave after the victim’s father and other relatives reached the clinic the next morning.
The family says that when they tried to lodge a complaint with Civil Lines Police, the accused beat them up. It was then that they approached the SP Office and narrated their ordeal. SP Rajesh Hingankar directed City SP BD Pandey to act on the complaint.
On Pandey’s instructions, the Civil Lines police lodged a case against Niraj and others. The family of the victim is alleging that if a complaint had been lodged earlier, then their minor daughter would not have to go through this ordeal.
City SP BD Pandey, while talking to News18, claimed that the girl was 20-years-old and it was consensual sex between her and the main accused. He then said that the case did come under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and that the other charges against the accused would have to be investigated.
Also Watch
The police have filed a case against three locals under charges of rape, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, forced abortion and culpable homicide of an unborn child, among others. No arrests had been made till Thursday afternoon.
Talking to the media, the girl said she stepped out of her home to attend nature’s call when she was abducted and taken to a secluded location. There, she was repeatedly raped by her captors.
The victim’s family alleges that the accused assaulted the victim six months after the incident as well. "Two women, belonging to the families of two of the accused, also helped them in the crime," a member of the victim’s family said.
The accused’s family allegedly promised to the girl that they would get her married to Niraj and asked them not to report the matter to the police. The accused and his family later backed out of their promise, the girl’s family said.
The girl’s family got to know of the pregnancy after she complained of stomach ache. On April 3, the victim was being taken to a hospital in Satna by her mother when they were waylaid by Niraj and his accomplices. The accused then took the mother and daughter to a local nurse where the six-month-old foetus was aborted.
The duo was only allowed to leave after the victim’s father and other relatives reached the clinic the next morning.
The family says that when they tried to lodge a complaint with Civil Lines Police, the accused beat them up. It was then that they approached the SP Office and narrated their ordeal. SP Rajesh Hingankar directed City SP BD Pandey to act on the complaint.
On Pandey’s instructions, the Civil Lines police lodged a case against Niraj and others. The family of the victim is alleging that if a complaint had been lodged earlier, then their minor daughter would not have to go through this ordeal.
City SP BD Pandey, while talking to News18, claimed that the girl was 20-years-old and it was consensual sex between her and the main accused. He then said that the case did come under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and that the other charges against the accused would have to be investigated.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video
- Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond