Raped 6-year-old Dies After Week-long Struggle in Odisha Hospital
The girl, who was reported missing after she went to a shop near Jagannathpur Nodal Upper Primary school to buy chocolates around 6 p.m. on April 21, was on ventilator support at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Bhubaneswar: A six-year-old rape survivor from Odisha's Salipur died on Sunday after struggling for life for more than a week at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, an official said.
The minor was on ventilator support ever since she was admitted to the trauma care ICU in the paediatric ward in a critical condition, Medical Superintendent Shyama Kanungo said.
On April 21, the girl was found unconscious in a school compound in Salipur area of Cuttack. She was rushed to a hospital in Salepur but later shifted to the SCB.
The girl was reported missing after she went to a shop near Jagannathpur Nodal Upper Primary School to buy chocolates around 6 p.m. on April 21. The accused lured her away with a chocolate.
"After raping her on the school premises, he attempted to kill her by throttling her. Accused Mohammad Mustaq was arrested," said Krutibas Jena, Cuttack (Rural) Additional Superintendent of Police.
The girl's sister demanded a speedy trial in the case and death sentence for the culprit.
