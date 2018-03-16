Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that rapes were a sad reality in society but that were an "old truth".Speaking at the Rising India Summit in New Delhi, Khattar said that small incidents were becoming a big law and order situation because of "over reporting, especially for cases reported from cities like Gurugram and Faridabad. Responding to the rising cases of rapes in the state, he said that by and large law and order was not an issue in Haryana.“Law and order is generally fine in Haryana. However, Gurgaon and Faridabad are emerging cities, and when small things happen it becomes a big law and order situation,” he said, adding that "rapes were an old truth in society".“But we've also made our laws strict. Just now we've instituted death penalty for rapes of minors,” the chief minister said. The Haryana Assembly unanimously passed a Bill which provides for death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or less. After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Haryana has become the third state where the Assembly has approved the provision of capital punishment for such sexual offenders.Commenting on reservations in the country and the Jat agitation, Khattar said there were some sections in the society that needed to be uplifted.“Over time, reservation became a trend and lead to vote bank politics. Therefore, reservation is an issue that needs debates and discussions,” he said, adding that jobs needed to be given to the ones who need upliftment and if not, then that needed to be done via reservations.The chief minister also said that Haryana’s growth story was just beginning.“Look at our network and infrastructure in 3.5 years. We have much to do as well, of course. Plus, we are ranked second in terms of ease of doing business. This is our beginning. It's happening through agriculture, through helping our farmers, securing their livelihoods. This will lead to Haryana’s GDP increasing,” the chief minister said.