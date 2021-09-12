CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Rapes, Murders of Minors Taking Place, Cops Must Act Quickly: Maharashtra DGP in FB Post
1-MIN READ

Rapes, Murders of Minors Taking Place, Cops Must Act Quickly: Maharashtra DGP in FB Post

The DGP also said that police must monitor railway stations, colleges etc to keep a check on eve-teasing. (File photo/Reuters)

The DGP also said that police must monitor railway stations, colleges etc to keep a check on eve-teasing. (File photo/Reuters)

The DGP also said that police must monitor railway stations, colleges etc to keep a check on eve-teasing.

Rape and murder of minor girls had taken place in Maharashtra in the past few days and the police must probe them as soon as possible, arrest the culprits and charge sheets must be filed within 60 days, state Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The DGP also said that police must monitor railway stations, colleges etc to keep a check on eve-teasing.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Commission for Women met Pandey in connection with the Sakinaka rape case during the day. A 34-year-old woman was raped and inflicted with severe injuries on her private parts and body with an iron rod in a stationary tempo in Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday, leading to her death in a nearby hospital on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 12, 2021, 19:49 IST