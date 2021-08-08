Rapid Pace of Free Ration Distribution in UP, Over 11 Crore Given Foodgrains in 4 Days

To ensure food security in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is running the longest and biggest-ever exercise of distributing free foodgrains to people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Within justfour days, the UP government has distributed free foodgrains to over 11.32 crore beneficiaries under PMGKAY.

The state government started the exercise on August 5. More than 2.66 crore ration card holders have taken advantage of the scheme. The number of beneficiaries reached over 11.32 crore till the fourth day of the distribution. More than 5.66 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been distributed, so far.

Under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana’, free ration is to be given by the central government till November. Each beneficiary receives 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice. Along with PMGKAY, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is also distributing free ration for the month of June, July and August.

The state government is giving free food grains to over 14.81 crore beneficiaries every month.

Earlier on August 5, the UP government created a record in free ration distribution by giving out free food grains to more than 5 crore beneficiaries. The beneficiaries were also given a 25 kg ration bag to store the grains.

