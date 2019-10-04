Rapid Spread of Dengue Fever Continues to Paralyse Telangana

The southern state of Telangana has been worst-affected by dengue as positive cases continue to be reported from multiple districts in the state. The last 10 days witnessed close to 1,700 cases of dengue across Telangana.

On average, more than 1,500 out-patients visit Fever Hospital in Nallakunta every day and the patients' rush still persists, The Hans India reported.

The crisis is such that general physicians running private clinics in various places in the city are seeing patients till 11pm at night.

The city has been receiving incessant rains for a few days, which seemingly washed away the mosquito larvae collected in dumps and stagnant water.

However, the situation may turn worse due to the accumulation of water following the rains leading to the risk of larvae formation again. To deal with the situation, the GHMC is taking up precautionary measure. It is spraying in various localities, as Kumar said, pegging the total number of dengue cases at 1,043 in the city.

