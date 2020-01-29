Rare Kidney Transplant With Incompatible Blood Groups, Takes Place at Lucknow Hospital

Lucknow: In a rare type of kidney transplant surgery performed recently at a private hospital in Lucknow, the donor and the recipient belonged to different blood groups.

The surgery, also known as an ABO incompatible case, was performed by a team of doctors at the Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The surgery was performed on a 34-year old patient from Basti district, whose blood group was O positive. His 64-year-old father's (who donated the kidney) blood group was B positive. The donor was also suffering from a lung ailment, which created further challenge towards the surgery's success.

“These kinds of surgeries are not just complex, but also very difficult. They need a lot of pre-transplant preparation, which involves an entire team of specialists and support staff along with state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment," said senior nephrologist Dr Arun Kumar.

"The surgery was successfully performed and the patient was discharged after a few days. Today, he is living a normal life like before,” he added.

The surgery was performed by Dr Kumar, along with urologists Dr Rahul Yadav, Dr Aditya Sharma and Dr Manish.

Dr Yadav said the success rate of such surgeries ranges from 50% to 90%. The deciding factors vary from the experience of doctors to the training of staff and the quality of equipment available.

The average cost of a kidney transplant, the doctors said, averaged to around Rs 5 lakh, while in an ABO incompatible case, could go up to Rs 8 lakh, depending upon the situation of the patient.

