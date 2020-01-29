Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Rare Kidney Transplant With Incompatible Blood Groups, Takes Place at Lucknow Hospital

The surgery, also known as an ABO incompatible case, was performed by a team of doctors at the Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 29, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rare Kidney Transplant With Incompatible Blood Groups, Takes Place at Lucknow Hospital
Representational image of kidneys

Lucknow: In a rare type of kidney transplant surgery performed recently at a private hospital in Lucknow, the donor and the recipient belonged to different blood groups.

The surgery, also known as an ABO incompatible case, was performed by a team of doctors at the Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The surgery was performed on a 34-year old patient from Basti district, whose blood group was O positive. His 64-year-old father's (who donated the kidney) blood group was B positive. The donor was also suffering from a lung ailment, which created further challenge towards the surgery's success.

“These kinds of surgeries are not just complex, but also very difficult. They need a lot of pre-transplant preparation, which involves an entire team of specialists and support staff along with state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment," said senior nephrologist Dr Arun Kumar.

"The surgery was successfully performed and the patient was discharged after a few days. Today, he is living a normal life like before,” he added.

The surgery was performed by Dr Kumar, along with urologists Dr Rahul Yadav, Dr Aditya Sharma and Dr Manish.

Dr Yadav said the success rate of such surgeries ranges from 50% to 90%. The deciding factors vary from the experience of doctors to the training of staff and the quality of equipment available.

The average cost of a kidney transplant, the doctors said, averaged to around Rs 5 lakh, while in an ABO incompatible case, could go up to Rs 8 lakh, depending upon the situation of the patient.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram