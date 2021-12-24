A rare ‘walking’ fish with hands has been spotted after 22 years in Australia near the Tasmanian coast. Native only to Australia, the pink handfish has been spotted only four times, and was last seen by a diver in Tasmania in 1999. If the name wasn’t already a dead giveaway, this particular fish has large “hands" on which they “walk" alongside swimming. The fish had been recently marked as endangered. The handfish was found from footage recorded on a deep sea camera in a marine park, BBC reported. Till now, researchers had considered the handfish to be a shallow water species that lives in sheltered bays. But, new visuals show the fish in deeper and more open waters at a depth of 150m (390 ft).

BBC quoted lead researcher and marine biologist Neville Barrett, an associate professor at the University of Tasmania, who said that it is an “exciting” discovery that gives hope for the survival of this species. The team of researchers had kept a camera with baited bags underwater to survey the Tasman Fracture Marine Park. While skimming through the videos, Ashlee Bastiaansen from the university’s Institute of Antarctic and Marine Studies, stumbled across an odd being in the sea of creatures drawn to the bait. When she took a closer look, she saw the tiny hands of the fish. The handfish is first seen curiously observing and then swims away.

A member of the anglerfish family, it is one of 14 types of handfish seen in the rugged south-west coast of Tasmania.

“We’re quite excited to be able to use the range of techniques now and really see how important these deeper habitats are for such a rare species," adds Barrett.

Recently, a team of Canadian researchers discovered an extinct swordfish shaped marine reptile that lived in the water near modern-day Colombia some 130 million years ago. Researchers at Canada’s McGill University analyzed fossilized remains that were unearthed near Villa de Leyva in Colombia’s Boyacá department back in the 1970s, reported DailyMail. The specimen analyzed during the study was said to be an ichthyosaur, a type of marine reptile that lived on Earth 250-90 million ago. However, this new study of the specimen’s skull conducted by the Colombian National Geological Museum in Bogotá revealed that it belonged to a new genus called “Kyhytysuka. The evolution of Kyhytysuka happened somewhere during the significant period of transition in the early Cretaceous. It was the time when Earth was coming out of a relatively cool period, sea levels were rising and the supercontinent Pangaea was cleaving into two. This was around the time during global extinction when many marine and terrestrial got extinct impacting the ecological balance. According to the researchers, the new classification is going to be very helpful in understanding the ichthyosaur family tree and how its members evolved.

