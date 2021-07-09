Rare Surgery Successfully Performed on 20-day-old Baby With Heart on Right Side in MP's Jabalpur

A rare surgery on a 20-day-old baby, who was suffering from a condition where his heart was on the right side, was recently performed successfully by a team of doctors at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The baby of a Satna-based couple was diagnosed with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) in which body organs like heart, lungs, intestine and others develop on the opposite side from its actual natural position.

Resulting to this, the infant was facing respiratory problems.

The condition of the baby after the surgery is said to be stable and was discharged from the hospital.

Explaining the the rare disease, pediatric surgeon Dr Vikesh Agrawal said that several organs in the baby’s body had taken the place of heart which is why the heart had shifted on the right side in the chest which made it difficult for the newborn to breathe naturally.

“His oxygen level was around 80 per cent," the doctor added. However, the physician with his team managed to correct internal deformities of the child in a two-hour-long laparoscopic surgery and saved his life.

The parents claimed that they had taken their child to various private hospitals in the state which asked them hefty estimates of treatment and finally they landed at Jabalpur medical college where Dr Agrawal after two days of preparations and tests performed the surgery successfully.

“Inserting medical equipment in the body of the baby remains a difficult task and with the help of a 3mm instrument, the diaphragm was corrected in the surgery with a great precision and caution," said Dr Agrawal.

(with inputs from Pavan Patel)

