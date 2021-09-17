Rare Victoria Crowned Pigeon Rescued by BSF at Bangladesh Border in West Bengal

A Victoria crowned pigeon, a rare species of the pigeon, was rescued by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Bangladesh border at Gongra in Nadia district, West Bengal, on Friday.

The 82 battalion of the BSF rescued the bird from alleged smugglers at the outpost in Gongra, on a tip-off from the intelligence branch. According to officials, the smugglers tried escaping from the spot.

Officials said the pigeon was being smuggled into India from Bangladesh. The rare bird has been handed over to the forest department at Krishnanagar, they added.

Commanding officer Sanjay Prasad Singh said the BSF had been taking strict action to stop the smuggling of rare birds along the Bangladesh border. He said the BSF would not allow smuggling in the area under any circumstances.

