Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Rare Wildlife Species like Kangaroo Rats and Red Squirrels Seized at Chennai Airport, Passenger Detained

During interrogation, the 28-year-old passenger was evasive in his reply, following which the sleuths examined his pieces of baggage and recovered the rare animals that were given to him in a stroller bag by someone outside Bangkok airport.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rare Wildlife Species like Kangaroo Rats and Red Squirrels Seized at Chennai Airport, Passenger Detained
Representative image.

Chennai: Rare wild life species like kangaroo rats and red squirrel that were allegedly smuggled into the country from Thailand were seized at the airport here on Sunday and one person detained in this connection.

The customs department officials on a specific input intercepted 28-year-old passenger, who arrived here from Bangkok. During interrogation, the passenger was evasive in his reply, following which the sleuths examined his pieces of baggage and recovered the rare animals that were given to him in a stroller bag by someone outside Bangkok airport, an official release said on Sunday.

The passenger informed the customs officials that some unknown person outside Chennai airport would identify him by his photograph to collect the items. The Customs department called in the Wild Life Crime

Control Bureau officials, who identified the animals as 'Banner Tailed Kangaroo Rats' 12 numbers, 'three Prairie Dogs' both native of North America, a 'Red Squirrel', and five numbers of a reptile species 'Blue Iguana Lizard'.

A team of Veterinary doctors from Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur examined the animals and found them to be healthy. The wildlife species were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 with Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act.

The passenger was detained and further investigation was on, the release said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram