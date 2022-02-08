RAS Officer, Four Others Held Taking Bribe In Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 7: An RAS officer posted as the deputy zone commissioner in Jaipur Development Authority and four others were arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau in a graft case on Monday. DG ACB BL Soni said deputy zone commissioner Mamta Yadav, junior engineer Shaym Malu, assistant accounts officer Ram Toofan, assistant administrative officer Vijay Meena and computer operator Akhilesh Kumar were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh. The action was taken after a complaint was lodged in this connection.

After the verification of the complaint, an ACB team caught Yadav and Malu, along with the three others, while taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh.

