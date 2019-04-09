English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rashid Ali Khan Building Bridge Between India, US in Field of Sports
Apart from going international, Rashid Ali Khan, is also in final talks with officials from NBA, to bring professional Basketball to India, just the way it is played in USA.
Rashid Ali along with the Cricket Board of America, are planning to change the face of cricket in USA in the next 5 years.
Rashid Ali Khan, who has been few of the prominent sports marketing professionals in India, has now ventured into starting new initiatives in cricket right from the grassroot levels in the US.
The US, which is home to many talented sports persons, now has a growing interest in cricket but lacks mainstream support & infrastructure facilities. Rashid along with the Cricket Board of America, are planning to change the face of cricket in USA in the next 5 years. They aim to set up professional cricket associations in all the major states of America, who will be directly responsible for improving the state of cricket in their respective States and create world-class players.
Basketball in India is still in a very nascent stage, with the youth taking interest in the game only in the last decade and with NBA coming to India, the face of the game will be getting an entire overhaul. Therefore, Rashid Ali Khan, plans to change things right from the grassroot levels by starting training camps across India to train youth and get scouted. The final target of setting-up a professional Basketball League are also on the cards, so as to get Indian Basketball players on the world map.
