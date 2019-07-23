Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rashid Calls Morgan a Legend for Playing with Afghan Family

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has been the talk of the town ever since he led the Three Lions to their first-ever World Cup title.

IANS

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rashid Calls Morgan a Legend for Playing with Afghan Family
England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has been the talk of the town ever since he led the Three Lions to their first-ever World Cup title.
Loading...

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has been the talk of the town ever since he led the Three Lions to their first-ever World Cup title.

Morgan, who played a pivotal role as England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's on July 14, showed his spirit and sportsmanship during the course of the showpiece event which was lauded by cricket fans all across the globe.

Recently, Morgan showed great spirit by playing cricket with an Afghan family. On Monday, the Irishman took to Twitter and revealed that while he was walking back home after dinner, an Afghan family asked him to play a game, to which he obliged.

The 32-year-old also posted a picture of his meeting, in which, the Afghan family can be seen all smiles. "On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family…#ThePowerofsport," tweeted Morgan.

Afghanistan's newly appointed captain Rashid Khan was the one among many to reply on his tweet and called him a "legend".

Morgan will next be seen playing for Dublin Chiefs in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam tournament beginning August 30.

| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram