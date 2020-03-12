Rashtrapati Bhavan Closes All Public Visits from Tomorrow Amid Coronavirus Scare

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan has closed all public visits from Friday as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, official spokesman said on Thursday.

A brief statement released by the spokesman said the presidential house will remain closed for exploratory tours from Friday till further orders.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for exploratory tour visits from tomorrow, March 13, till further notice. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 12, 2020

"Moreover, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC) and the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to public till further notice," the spokesman said.

