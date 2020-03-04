Rashtrapati Bhavan Decides Not to Hold Holi Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Scare
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also announced that they will not participate in any 'Holi Milan' programme.
File photo of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings as a precautionary measure amid the global scare over coronavirus, the President's office tweeted on Wednesday.
"With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings," the President's office said.
Holi will be celebrated on March 10.
