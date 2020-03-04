Take the pledge to vote

Rashtrapati Bhavan Decides Not to Hold Holi Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also announced that they will not participate in any 'Holi Milan' programme.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan Decides Not to Hold Holi Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Scare
File photo of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings as a precautionary measure amid the global scare over coronavirus, the President's office tweeted on Wednesday.

"With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings," the President's office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also announced that they will not participate in any 'Holi Milan' programme.

Holi will be celebrated on March 10.

