Rashtrapati Bhavan Staffer Among 2 Held For Duping 22 People by Promising Them Jobs in President's Residence
The two staffers would arrange fake interviews with victims and promise them jobs for large sums of money. The case has now been transferred to Delhi' Crime Branch.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 38-year-old head constable of Delhi police and 33-year-old multi-tasking staffer who were working with the Rashtrapati Bhavan were arrested for allegedly duping 22 people with promises of employment at the President's official residence.
According to an Indian Express report, another multi-tasking staffer was also involved in the racket that included head constable Harender Singh. The two staffers would arrange fake interviews with the victims on the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an officer was quoted as saying.
The racket reportedly came to light after the President's personal office staff is said to have received complaints of a fake job racket being operated by Rashtrapati Bhavan staffers.
A case has been filed by one of the victims who alleged that he was promised a job for his son and had paid Rs 4 lakh. But the hoax was revealed after the man's son went to join the job only to be told that he had a forged letter. Delhi's Crime Branch is now looking into the case.
