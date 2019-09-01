Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rashtrapati Bhavan Staffer Among 2 Held For Duping 22 People by Promising Them Jobs in President's Residence

The two staffers would arrange fake interviews with victims and promise them jobs for large sums of money. The case has now been transferred to Delhi' Crime Branch.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rashtrapati Bhavan Staffer Among 2 Held For Duping 22 People by Promising Them Jobs in President's Residence
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 38-year-old head constable of Delhi police and 33-year-old multi-tasking staffer who were working with the Rashtrapati Bhavan were arrested for allegedly duping 22 people with promises of employment at the President's official residence.

According to an Indian Express report, another multi-tasking staffer was also involved in the racket that included head constable Harender Singh. The two staffers would arrange fake interviews with the victims on the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an officer was quoted as saying.

The racket reportedly came to light after the President's personal office staff is said to have received complaints of a fake job racket being operated by Rashtrapati Bhavan staffers.

A case has been filed by one of the victims who alleged that he was promised a job for his son and had paid Rs 4 lakh. But the hoax was revealed after the man's son went to join the job only to be told that he had a forged letter. Delhi's Crime Branch is now looking into the case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram