Rashtrapati Bhavan to Reopen for Public from August 1
1-MIN READ

Rashtrapati Bhavan to Reopen for Public from August 1

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday.

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday.

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

People will be able to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which have been closed since mid-April due to COVID-19 outbreak, from August 1, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots-1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs-with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot, it said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for six days in a week (Tuesday to Sunday), except on gazetted holidays, in four pre-booked time slots-0930 - 1100 hrs, 1130 - 1300 hrs, 1330 1500 hrs and 1530 1700 hrs- with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which has been closed since April 14, 2021 due to COVID-19, will re-open from August 1, for the public," it said.

Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/.

.

first published:July 23, 2021, 22:50 IST