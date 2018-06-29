GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rashtriya Chemicals RCFL Recruitment 2018: 50 Operator Trainee Posts, Apply before 14th July 2018

Application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Operator Trainee has begun on the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Mumbai

Contributor Content

Updated:June 29, 2018, 2:36 PM IST
Representational image (Reuters)
Rashtriya Chemicals RCFL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Operator Trainee has begun on the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Mumbai - rcfltd.com.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 14th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for RCFL Recruitment 2018 for Operator Trainee Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rcfltd.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘HR’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Recruitment of Operator Trainee – 2018’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 5 – Select the position from drop down as ‘Operator Trainee’ and Enter
Step 6 – Fill in the form with required information and Submit
Step 7 – Application Number will generate
Step 8 – Click on link ‘Application Fee’
Step 9 – Enter details and click on next
Step 10 – Make online payment and complete the application process
Step 11 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Application Form - http://203.199.79.251:3054/Main.php

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category - NIL

RCFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 50
Unreserved – 29
OBC – 13
SC – 4
ST - 4

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess full time and regular BSc (Chemistry) Degree with Physics as one of the subjects during any of the 3 years course of BSc Degree and NCVT in the AO (CP) trade with minimum 50% marks or possess full time and regular Diploma in Chemical Engineering/ Technology with 50% marks.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://203.199.79.251:3054/Uploads/OPT_Final_Adv.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must not be more than 27 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms given in the advertisement above.
Pay

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
