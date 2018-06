Rashtriya Chemicals RCFL Recruitment 2018: 50 Operator Trainee Posts, Apply before 14th July 2018

Rashtriya Chemicals RCFL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Operator Trainee has begun on the official website of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Mumbai - rcfltd.com Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 14th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - http://www.rcfltd.com Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘HR’ on the home pageClick on the link ‘Recruitment of Operator Trainee – 2018’Click on ‘Apply Online’Select the position from drop down as ‘Operator Trainee’ and EnterFill in the form with required information and SubmitApplication Number will generateClick on link ‘Application Fee’Enter details and click on nextMake online payment and complete the application processDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Application Form - http://203.199.79.251:3054/Main.php Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500SC/ ST Category - NILTotal Posts: 50Unreserved – 29OBC – 13SC – 4ST - 4The applicant must possess full time and regular BSc (Chemistry) Degree with Physics as one of the subjects during any of the 3 years course of BSc Degree and NCVT in the AO (CP) trade with minimum 50% marks or possess full time and regular Diploma in Chemical Engineering/ Technology with 50% marks.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicants must not be more than 27 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms given in the advertisement above.Pay