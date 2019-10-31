Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2019: This is How Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary is Celebrated

The Iron Man of India, also known as the Loh Purush, Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875. He is also popularly known as Sardar Patel and was one of the most known Indian politicians after Independence. Under Jawarharlal Nehru’s term as Prime Minister, Sardar Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India.

Sardar Patel is most popularly known as a founding father of the Republic of India. This is because he played a significant role in integrating the independent provinces into a unified India just after the partition. He also acted as Home Minister during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

For his efforts towards a united India, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary is now celebrated as National Unity Day. This is also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. To celebrate the day, the ‘Unifier of India’ was honoured with the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. Dedicated to Sardar Patel, the statue is approximately 182 metres (597 ft) in height.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014. The official statement for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was provided by the Home Ministry of India. It cites that the National Unity Day “will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country.”

On October 31, 2019, several places in India will be holding Run for Unity event in order to celebrate the National Unity Day.

