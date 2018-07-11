Rashtriya Muslim Manch to Organise First Ever Grand Namaz and Quran Recitation in Ayodhya

For the first time in the history of Ayodhya, a grand namaz along with a Quran recitation session will be organised on the banks of Saryu river.The event is being organised by the Rashtriya Muslim Manch on July 12. Around 1500 Muslim clerics are expected to take part in the event along with many Hindu devotees. The clerics will also visit around 200 mausoleums of Sufi saints.Speaking to News18, national media coordinator of Rashtriya Muslim Manch, Raza Rizvi said, "We are organising a grand event in which more than 1500 Islamic scholars and clerics will be participating and performing wazu (ablution) with the running water of Saryu river in Ayodhya, as it is said in Islam that running water is pure, and then they will offer namaz. Post that Quran Khani (recital) will also be organised to give out a message of peace and brotherhood to the world. We believe that these prayers will contribute towards building of Ram Temple soon in Ayodhya amidst peace and brotherhood."The event seeks to send out a message of peace and brotherhood and is also seen as an attempt by the Rashtriya Muslim Manch the to break its anti-Muslim image. RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar is the patron of the Rashtriya Muslim Manch.Rashtriya Muslim Manch leader Shabana Azmi said, “It is a misconception that in Ayodhya Muslims are not allowed to practise their religious rights here. The other misconception is that the RSS is against Muslims. The event is an effort to give a message to the world that Ayodhya is a place for both Hindus and Muslims. The RSS is a true friend of the Muslims. Both Hindus and Muslims share the same DNA.”Mahirdhwaj, convenor of Rashtriya Muslim Manch, said, “More than 1500 clerics will pray for the communal harmony and peace among Hindus and Muslims in spite of the ongoing dispute of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid.”The event is also being supported by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.CM Yogi’s cabinet minister Laxmi Narain and RSS leader Murari Das will be the chief guests on the occasion.​