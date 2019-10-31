Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas: Why is Indira Gandhi’s Death Day Celebrated as National Pledge Day?
The death anniversary of Indira Gandhi is marked as Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas or National Pledge Day. The occasion is dedicated to Indira Gandhi and her service to India.
File photo of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Indira Gandhi, the only women Prime Minister of India, was assassinated on October 31, 1984. She was shot dead by one of her Sikh bodyguards in broad daylight. Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi was born to Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru. She was an Indian politician, stateswoman and a central figure of the Indian National Congress. She served as Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.
The death anniversary of Indira Gandhi is marked as Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas or National Pledge Day. The occasion is dedicated to Indira Gandhi and her service to India. On this day, people take a pledge for a unified India.
Several schools and colleges, especially in Congress-run states, will organize rallies and programmes in remembrance of Indira Gandhi. As a Prime Minister, Indira was known for her political intransigency and unprecedented centralisation of power. She took many significant political decisions during her tenure, along with the infamous Emergency of India from 1975 to 1977. In 1980, Indira ordered military action in the Golden Temple in Operation Blue Star, which led to her assassinated by her own bodyguards and Sikh nationalists.
