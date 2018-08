Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan New Delhi Recruitment 2018: 13 Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before 10th September 2018

Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 13 Non-Teaching posts has begun on the official website of the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi - sanskrit.nic.in.Rashtriya Sankrit Sansthan aims to place the selected candidates at its Headquarters, New Delhi and campuses at different parts of the country on direct or deputation or contract or by transfer mode.Interested candidates must apply online on or before 10th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sanskrit.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Online application form for Recruitment 2018’ against ‘Detailed Notification of Vacancies for Recruitment (Non-Teaching Posts)’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Fill the required details and click on RegisterStep 5 – User Id will generateStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Complete the application processStep 7 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 8 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled downloaded form, demand draft of application fee along with other documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Vice Chancellor, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan (Deemed University), 56-57, Institutional Area, Janakpuri, New Delhi – 11005’Direct Link for Registration - http://recruitment.rsks.in/register.php Direct Link for Login - http://recruitment.rsks.in/login.php Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.1000SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.500Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 13Registrar – 1Controller of Examination – 1Deputy Director (Administration) – 1Deputy Controller (Examination) – 1Assistant Director (Research & Publication) – 1Curator – 1Assistant - 1Professional Assistant – 2Stenographer Grade-II – 2Staff Car Driver - 2Eligibility Criteria:Applicants must read the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:Official Advertisement:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of skill Test or written test or an Interview depending on the position applied for.Important Dates:Last date to submit online application form – 10th September 2018Last date of sending hard copy of application along with all necessary documents – 20th September 2018