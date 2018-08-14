English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan New Delhi Recruitment 2018: 13 Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before 10th September 2018
Interested candidates must apply online on or before 10th September 2018
Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 13 Non-Teaching posts has begun on the official website of the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi - sanskrit.nic.in.
Rashtriya Sankrit Sansthan aims to place the selected candidates at its Headquarters, New Delhi and campuses at different parts of the country on direct or deputation or contract or by transfer mode.
Interested candidates must apply online on or before 10th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.sanskrit.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online application form for Recruitment 2018’ against ‘Detailed Notification of Vacancies for Recruitment (Non-Teaching Posts)’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the required details and click on Register
Step 5 – User Id will generate
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 8 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled downloaded form, demand draft of application fee along with other documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Vice Chancellor, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan (Deemed University), 56-57, Institutional Area, Janakpuri, New Delhi – 11005’
Direct Link for Registration - http://recruitment.rsks.in/register.php
Direct Link for Login - http://recruitment.rsks.in/login.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.500
Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 13
Registrar – 1
Controller of Examination – 1
Deputy Director (Administration) – 1
Deputy Controller (Examination) – 1
Assistant Director (Research & Publication) – 1
Curator – 1
Assistant - 1
Professional Assistant – 2
Stenographer Grade-II – 2
Staff Car Driver - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.sanskrit.nic.in/uploads/2018_08_2018_non_teaching_posts.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of skill Test or written test or an Interview depending on the position applied for.
Important Dates:
Last date to submit online application form – 10th September 2018
Last date of sending hard copy of application along with all necessary documents – 20th September 2018
