Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rashtriya Shamavani Parv: Delhi CM Kejriwal Seeks Forgiveness from 'Those He Hurt Unknowingly'

Addressing an event on the lawns of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Kejriwal also said his government had been 'following the path of dharma'.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rashtriya Shamavani Parv: Delhi CM Kejriwal Seeks Forgiveness from 'Those He Hurt Unknowingly'
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought forgiveness from "anyone he had hurt through any of his statements or works" on the occasion of "Rashtriya Shamavani Parv" observed by the Jain community,

On this day, followers of Jainism seek forgiveness or forgive.

Addressing an event on the lawns of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Kejriwal also said his government had been "following the path of dharma" and had been able to give good education to underprivileged children and affordable health care services to the poor with the help of the taxpayers' money.

"On the occasion of Shamavani Parv, I seek forgiveness from those who I have hurt knowingly or unknowingly through any of my statements or works... I hope you will find it in your heart to forgive me," he said.

Thanking taxpayers, Kejriwal said, "You people elected me. My government is following the path of dharma. With the help of the taxes paid by you, we have able to reduce electricity rates and provide free water supply to help the common man in these times of inflation."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram