Rasika Dugal Opens Up About Receiving 'Misogynistic' Comments For 'Mirzapur'

Mumbai: Actor Rasika Dugal on Thursday said every time she puts a post on social media about her character Beena Tripathi from the web series “Mirzapur”, she is barraged with “heavily misogynistic” comments. Dugal received acclaim for her portrayal of the wild and deviant Beena in the popular Amazon Prime Video crime drama.

The 35-year-old actor said though she anticipates receiving sexual comments from a section of viewers, sometimes those remarks get to her. “I’ve got a myriad of comments for ‘Mirzapur’. They’re extremely sexual, it’s not fun. Sometimes it does make me conscious. I tell myself ‘Of course, what was I thinking. We live in a misogynistic society, this was bound to happen.’ “Sometimes when I put out a post, I start thinking of the comments. It does have that effect. If I put up a fun caption about Beena Tripathi, I start imagining those heavily misogynistic comments that will come after that…” Dugal said during a virtual panel discussion at the ongoing India Film Project festival.

The actor, however, said these comments “don’t deter” her from taking up such roles. “In fact, it encourages me to do that more,” she added. While attempts are being made to chronicle progressive stories in Indian storytelling, there is “complete discomfort” with narratives where women are acknowledged as sexual beings, Dugal noted. “We are very comfortable with narratives which talk about women as victims of sexual violence, which objectify and vilify women. These three are accepted and formulaic. “The moment you have a woman with an agency, exploring her desires, has a sexual life, that’s something uncomfortable to many. Just women having fun is difficult for people to accept,” she added.

